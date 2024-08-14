Government could revoke citizenship of Toronto ISIS suspect, minister says

Send this page to someone via email

The government will consider revoking the citizenship of a Toronto man accused of plotting a terrorist attack for ISIS, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said on Wednesday.

Miller told reporters he had begun “preliminary work” to determine whether there was sufficient evidence to rescind the suspect’s Canadian citizenship.

Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, was arrested at a hotel north of Toronto on July 28 as he and his son were allegedly planning an attack in the city.

In addition to being charged over the alleged Toronto plot, Eldidi was accused of an aggravated assault the RCMP said was committed overseas in 2015.

Sources have told Global News the charge refers to the dismemberment of a prisoner shown in a propaganda video released by an ISIS branch in Iraq.

3:14 Terror plot arrests raise questions about Canadian border security screening

Although police said Eldidi is a Canadian citizen, the government can revoke the citizenship of those who misrepresented their pasts when they immigrated.

The government has used the provision against Nazis who lied about their involvement in the Holocaust when they came to Canada.

Miller said his department would look at the immigration and citizenship timeline of the “individual in question.”

“Who knew what, when and how? I hope to be able to provide answers and in a relatively short timeline about what happened,” he said.

“I’m just disgusted as any Canadian, but I have a responsibility to get to the bottom of it, and I will.”

The criminal proceedings against Eldidi and his son, Mostafa, 26, could limit how much he can share, but Miller said he wanted to ensure the safety of Canadians.

“Again, I think Canadians deserve answers. I’m going to get to the bottom of it,” he said.

“I’m also going to take the next step, which is to start the preliminary work, with the evidence at hand, to look at whether the individual in question’s citizenship should be revoked.”

6:08 Toronto terror plot: Conservatives demand inquiry into how alleged ISIS operative entered Canada

The RCMP said the father and son were “in the advanced stages of planning a serious, violent attack in Toronto” when they were arrested.

An axe and machete were allegedly seized at the scene.

The Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security voted on Tuesday to call ministers to testify about the Eldidi’s immigration history.

The son is not a Canadian, meaning he can be deported if the Canada Border Services Agency successfully brings a case to the Immigration and Refugee Board.

The alleged terrorism plot has served as a reminder that ISIS remains a threat five years after it was defeated in Syria in 2019.

