Man charged with impaired driving in Manitoba ATV crash that killed 19-year-old woman

A 19-year-old woman is dead after an ATV rollover in the Kilman Cottage area in western Manitoba, RCMP say.

The vehicle rolled early Sunday morning in the RM of Riding Mountain West. Police said it doesn’t look like the woman or the two 19-year-old men — all from Saskatchewan — involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts or helmets.

The driver of the ATV has been arrested and charged with impaired driving causing death.

