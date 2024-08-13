Canine, marine teams added to search for missing Ontario realtor

Send this page to someone via email

Police have deployed canine units, marine support and rescue teams in a massive effort to find an Ontario realtor who disappeared in “suspicious” circumstances.

York Regional Police said homicide detectives are leading the investigation into the disappearance of 56-year-old Yuk-Ying (Anita) Mui, who was last seen on Friday.

She was seen at her home around 9:30 a.m. Friday, police previously said, when she left her home near Baycliffe Road and Warden Avenue.

In an update on Tuesday, police said Mui — a realtor from Markham, Ont. — had last spoken to her family at 11 a.m. the day she disappeared. Her vehicle was last seen in Toronto but police are unsure how it ended up in the city.

The vehicle, a 2024 Mercedes Benz GLE450 SUV, was discovered at Finch and Warden avenues, which are around 8 kilometres from Mui’s Markham home.

Investigators said on Tuesday that they believed Mui was supposed to visit Vandorf Side Road in Stouffville on Friday, a location officers have since been sent to visit.

Police, however, said they were unclear if she was heading to an address on Vandorf Side Road for a home showing related to her real estate business, a possibility they are considering.

Officers described Mui as being Chinese, five-feet, six-inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes, and straight, shoulder-length black hair.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information to urgently come forward.

— with files from Global News’ Kevin Nielson