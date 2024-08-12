Homicide unit investigating ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Ontario realtor

Send this page to someone via email

The homicide unit has been called in by York Regional Police as a Markham, Ont. realtor has not been heard from since Friday morning.

Police say they were called by the family of Yuk-Ying (Anita) Mui on Friday when they reported that she had gone missing.

The family told police that they had not seen the 56-year-old realtor since 9:30 a.m. when she left her home near Baycliffe Road and Warden Avenue.

They told police that she spoke to family about 90 minutes later but has not been seen or heard from since, according to a release from police.

That afternoon, police recovered Mui’s 2024 Mercedes Benz GLE450 SUV near Finch and Warden avenues in Scarborough, about 8 kilometers from her home.

Police say the woman’s disappearance is out of character and are treating it as “suspicious” and that investigators are looking to speak with anyone with information about the incident.

Police described Mui as being Chinese, 5-feet-6-inches tall while weighing around 130 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes, and straight, shoulder-length black hair.