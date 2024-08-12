Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide unit investigating ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Ontario realtor

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 12, 2024 1:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'YRP confirms human remains found during search for missing Markham woman'
YRP confirms human remains found during search for missing Markham woman
RELATED CRIME - York Regional Police have confirmed they've located human remains during a search for a missing Markham woman who was kidnapped last week. The gruesome discovery made in the Kawartha Lakes area. 57-year-old Ying Zhang was last seen on July 25th. Kayla McLean reports – Aug 1, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The homicide unit has been called in by York Regional Police as a Markham, Ont. realtor has not been heard from since Friday morning.

Police say they were called by the family of Yuk-Ying (Anita) Mui on Friday when they reported that she had gone missing.

The family told police that they had not seen the 56-year-old realtor since 9:30 a.m. when she left her home near Baycliffe Road and Warden Avenue.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They told police that she spoke to family about 90 minutes later but has not been seen or heard from since, according to a release from police.

That afternoon, police recovered Mui’s 2024 Mercedes Benz GLE450 SUV near Finch and Warden avenues in Scarborough, about 8 kilometers from her home.

Trending Now

Police say the woman’s disappearance is out of character and are treating it as “suspicious” and that investigators are looking to speak with anyone with information about the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police described Mui as being Chinese, 5-feet-6-inches tall while weighing around 130 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes, and straight, shoulder-length black hair.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices