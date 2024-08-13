Pregnant woman rushed to Toronto hospital after vehicle crashes in front of building

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto fire says a woman who is six months pregnant has been rushed to hospital after her vehicle crashed in front of a building in the city’s east end.

Fire officials said the collision happened at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at 9 Neilson Rd., the address for Seven Oaks, a long-term care home.

John Pagnotta, a district chief with Toronto fire, told Global News the woman had lost control of the vehicle but “fortunately hit the rock in front of the building,” preventing the vehicle from going into the building.

He said the collision would have likely been worse if the large rock had not been there.

“She could have probably ended up into the building,” he said.

Pagnotta said when crews arrived she was conscious but had to be extricated from the vehicle and was handed over to paramedics.

Paramedics said a woman in her 40s was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Images from the scene show a dark-coloured SUV, on its side, about a foot or so in front of the building.

Pagnotta said it is believed she was a worker.

View image in full screen Image of a vehicle that crashed in front of a building on Neilson Road on Aug. 13, 2024. Don Curran / Global News

COLLISION:

6:40am

Ellesmere Rd & Neilson Rd @TPS43Div

– private property single vehicle collision

– circumstances unknown

– vehicle on its side into a building

– woman taken to hospital

Police on scene investigating.#GO1766287

^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 13, 2024