Pregnant woman rushed to Toronto hospital after vehicle crashes in front of building

Toronto fire says a woman who is six months pregnant has been rushed to hospital after her vehicle crashed in front of a building in the city’s east end.
Fire officials said the collision happened at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at 9 Neilson Rd., the address for Seven Oaks, a long-term care home.
John Pagnotta, a district chief with Toronto fire, told Global News the woman had lost control of the vehicle but “fortunately hit the rock in front of the building,” preventing the vehicle from going into the building.
He said the collision would have likely been worse if the large rock had not been there.
“She could have probably ended up into the building,” he said.
Get daily National news
Pagnotta said when crews arrived she was conscious but had to be extricated from the vehicle and was handed over to paramedics.
Paramedics said a woman in her 40s was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Images from the scene show a dark-coloured SUV, on its side, about a foot or so in front of the building.
Pagnotta said it is believed she was a worker.
- Ontario plans to ramp up inspections as alcohol rolls out to convenience stores
- Homicide unit investigating ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Ontario realtor
- Harassment complaint: Ontario NDP blames union contract after unjust termination of staffer
- Goodyear spending $575M to expand Ontario plant, produce EV tires
Comments