Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Oly closing ceremony reached 12M Canadians: CBC

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2024 7:25 pm
1 min read
<p>CBC says 27 million TV viewers tuned in to the Paris Games over 17 days of coverage on CBC and its broadcast partners, including Sportsnet, TSN and RDS. Fireworks explode during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France<i>, in Saint-Denis, France</i>, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Martin Meissner</p>. View image in full screen
<p>CBC says 27 million TV viewers tuned in to the Paris Games over 17 days of coverage on CBC and its broadcast partners, including Sportsnet, TSN and RDS. Fireworks explode during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France<i>, in Saint-Denis, France</i>, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Martin Meissner</p>.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

CBC says 27 million TV viewers tuned in to the Paris Games over 17 days of coverage on CBC and its broadcast partners, including Sportsnet, TSN and RDS.

The public broadcaster says Sunday’s closing ceremony reached 12 million viewers on its English and French TV networks, when the average per-minute audience was two million.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: USA Gymnastics files appeal after Jordan Chiles stripped of bronze medal'
Paris 2024: USA Gymnastics files appeal after Jordan Chiles stripped of bronze medal
Story continues below advertisement

It says the spectacle included CBC’s most-watched Olympic moment, when 2.6 million viewers saw action hero Tom Cruise leap out of a plane to bring the Olympic flag to 2028’s host city, Los Angeles.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The next biggest moment was the end of Team Canada women’s soccer quarterfinal match against Germany, when 2.6 million caught the nail-biter.

CBC says streams on its digital platforms totalled 24.3 million hours — up 170 per cent over Tokyo 2020 and 121 per cent over Beijing 2022.

Trending Now

CBC says it will continue to provide free access for all Olympic events through the Brisbane Games in 2032.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12 2024.

Curator Recommendations
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices