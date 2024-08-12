Two dead, one injured in weekend pedestrian-vehicle collisions in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a string of vehicle collisions over the weekend.

On Aug. 9 around 9:45 p.m., police responded to Smithfield Avenue and Main Street, where a 57-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle when crossing at a red light. He was taken to hospital in critical condition. The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed Monday he remains in hospital.

At 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 10, officers attended to the Redwood Bridge where a 49-year-old woman was seriously injured. Police say the woman was lying on the ground on the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

And at 4 a.m. on Aug. 10, police attended the scene of a collision at Pembina Highway at Adamar Road. Police say a 28-year-old man was crossing Pembina when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.

This comes after a pedestrian was hit by a car and killed at Mayfair Avenue and Queen Elizabeth Way on August 8.

“It’s an anomaly to receive that many reports to the police for this type of incident, especially three fatalities so close to each other,” said Const. Dani McKinnon with the Winnipeg Police Service.

“The investigation does have to continue to figure out what led a pedestrian to enter a roadway at the time that they did, or at the position they did.”

According to the WPS, 10 pedestrians and two cyclists have been killed in collisions so far in 2024, while five pedestrians were killed in 2023 and 15 pedestrians were killed in 2022.

McKinnon urges drivers and pedestrians to use caution.

“Everybody has a role to play. We’re not blaming, but it certainly is the case where some of these collisions can be prevented,” she said.

“To drivers, we’re saying slow down. Don’t be distracted by devices. Look around you. To pedestrians and cyclists, please take your time. Don’t trust that just because you have the right of way that a vehicle might not be delayed in coming through.”