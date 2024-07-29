SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

Charges laid in south Edmonton pedestrian collision that killed 3-year-old boy

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted July 29, 2024 2:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton community mourns 3-year-old boy killed while crossing street'
Edmonton community mourns 3-year-old boy killed while crossing street
WATCH ABOVE (June 28, 2024): A community is in mourning after a three-year-old boy died on June 27, 2024, after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Edmonton’s south end. A growing memorial is now at the spot. Erik Bay has the story – Jun 28, 2024
Edmonton police have laid charges in a fatal pedestrian collision on the city’s south side that left a three-year-old boy dead.

The collision happened just after 5 p.m. on June 27 in the Allard neighbourhood. Police said a pickup truck was heading north on Allard Road Southwest when it stopped quickly at the three-way stop at Allard Boulevard Southwest.

A 39-year-old woman and her two young children, a three-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, were crossing Allard Road in a marked crosswalk when they were struck by the turning truck. Police said the boy was run over and the mother and daughter were hit.

The boy died at the scene. The mother and girl were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Flowers are seen near the intersection of Allard Road Southwest and Allard Boulevard Southwest in Edmonton on June 28, 2024. A day earlier, a three-year-old boy died there when he was hit by a pickup truck. View image in full screen
Flowers are seen near the intersection of Allard Road Southwest and Allard Boulevard Southwest in Edmonton on June 28, 2024. A day earlier, a three-year-old boy died there when he was hit by a pickup truck. Global News

The 30-year-old man driving the truck stayed at the scene. He did not report any injuries, according to police. At the time, police said speed and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the collision.

In a news release Monday morning, police said Zhaobo Wu, 30, was charged on Saturday with careless driving and three counts of failing to yield to a pedestrian under the Traffic Safety Act.

The City of Edmonton said it will do its own investigation by way of a site review, to see if any changes would be made to make the intersection safer. There is no timeline for the completion of that review.

