Crime

Charges pending in south Edmonton pedestrian collision that killed 3-year-old boy

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 1:57 pm
1 min read
Edmonton community mourns 3-year-old boy killed while crossing street
A community is in mourning after a three-year-old boy died on June 27, 2024, after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Edmonton’s south end. A growing memorial is now at the spot. Erik Bay has the story.
Edmonton police confirmed charges are pending in connection with a collision between pedestrians and a pickup truck that killed a three-year-old boy on June 27.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in the south-end community of Allard, near Allard Road Southwest and Allard Boulevard Southwest.

Police said officers were told that a pickup truck heading north on Allard Road stopped quickly at the three-way stop at Allard Boulevard.

They said that at the same time, a woman and her two young children were walking east across Allard Road in a marked crosswalk on the south side of the intersection.

“After briefly stopping, the truck reportedly turned left onto Allard Boulevard (heading west), running over the boy and striking the mother and her daughter,” police said in a news release.

South Edmonton fatal pedestrian collision June 27, 2024. View image in full screen
Access to the deep south community of Allard was restricted by a fatal crash Thursday evening, Edmonton police said. Global News

Paramedics were called to the scene but the young boy died of his injuries.

Paramedics treated the boy’s 39-year-old mother and his seven-year-old sister at the scene, then took them to hospital for their non-life-threatening injuries.

The 30-year-old man driving the truck remained at the scene and did not report any injuries.

Police said at the time that “speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in this collision.”

On Tuesday, police said charges were expected but could not provide any more updates.

