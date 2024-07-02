Charges pending in south Edmonton pedestrian collision that killed 3-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police confirmed charges are pending in connection with a collision between pedestrians and a pickup truck that killed a three-year-old boy on June 27.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in the south-end community of Allard, near Allard Road Southwest and Allard Boulevard Southwest.

Police said officers were told that a pickup truck heading north on Allard Road stopped quickly at the three-way stop at Allard Boulevard.

They said that at the same time, a woman and her two young children were walking east across Allard Road in a marked crosswalk on the south side of the intersection.

“After briefly stopping, the truck reportedly turned left onto Allard Boulevard (heading west), running over the boy and striking the mother and her daughter,” police said in a news release.

View image in full screen Access to the deep south community of Allard was restricted by a fatal crash Thursday evening, Edmonton police said. Global News

Paramedics were called to the scene but the young boy died of his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics treated the boy’s 39-year-old mother and his seven-year-old sister at the scene, then took them to hospital for their non-life-threatening injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The 30-year-old man driving the truck remained at the scene and did not report any injuries.

Police said at the time that “speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in this collision.”

On Tuesday, police said charges were expected but could not provide any more updates.

0:48 Boy dead after being hit by pickup truck in south Edmonton