Crime

B.C. cities top the list for highest crime rates in Canada

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted August 12, 2024 2:12 pm
1 min read
Anti-crime petition launched in Chilliwack B.C. amid worrying statistics
The latest statistics show that of the 10 cities with the highest crime rates in Canada, half are in B.C., with Chilliwack near the top. Grace Ke spoke with one woman who says she's had enough of the drug use and disorder, and has launched a petition calling for change.
New Statistics Canada data shows B.C. cities top the list of the country’s highest crime rates.

Kamloops had the highest crime severity index across all of Canada’s census metropolitan areas in 2023, with Chilliwack having the second highest.

Debbie Walker has lived in Chilliwack for the past 15 years and told Global News she has had enough of the crime.

“I have witnessed so much unrest, multiple police visits, fires, and the story just keeps going on,” she said.

Walker said the unrest around her home became so worrying that she installed security cameras around her property.

“I looked through the footage and there were 160 people in and out of that house between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 in the afternoon in a 10-hour period and that was 160 people,” she said.

“They are not coming in for a bottle of water. It was horrific.”

7 arrested in Chilliwack drug trafficking investigation
Nanaimo had the sixth highest crime rate, Kelowna came in seventh and Abbotsford-Mission came in 10th.

Walker has started a petition to improve public safety in Chilliwack.

The city’s mayor and RCMP spokesperson were not available for comment on Sunday.

