B.C. cities top the list for highest crime rates in Canada

New Statistics Canada data shows B.C. cities top the list of the country’s highest crime rates.

Kamloops had the highest crime severity index across all of Canada’s census metropolitan areas in 2023, with Chilliwack having the second highest.

Debbie Walker has lived in Chilliwack for the past 15 years and told Global News she has had enough of the crime.

“I have witnessed so much unrest, multiple police visits, fires, and the story just keeps going on,” she said.

Walker said the unrest around her home became so worrying that she installed security cameras around her property.

“I looked through the footage and there were 160 people in and out of that house between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 in the afternoon in a 10-hour period and that was 160 people,” she said.

“They are not coming in for a bottle of water. It was horrific.”

Nanaimo had the sixth highest crime rate, Kelowna came in seventh and Abbotsford-Mission came in 10th.

Walker has started a petition to improve public safety in Chilliwack.

The city’s mayor and RCMP spokesperson were not available for comment on Sunday.