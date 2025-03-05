Charges laid after 3 kids hit and injured by vehicle in Lethbridge crosswalk

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Police Service has laid charges in a pedestrian collision that sent three children to hospital.

The crash happened on Jan. 20, just after 7:30 a.m., when the three siblings were hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 13 Avenue and 23 Street North in the southern Alberta city.

EMS initially took the children — identified as Marcus, 14, Juliana, 7, and Zoey, 5, Bucud — to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge, but three were then transported to Calgary for further treatment.

Updates from the Bucud family online indicated Zoe suffered minor injuries, while Juliana ended up in the ICU and Marcus underwent surgery for several injuries.

On March 5, police said the children are no longer in hospital and continue their recovery.

Police said their investigation determined the children were crossing in a marked crosswalk when they were hit by the vehicle travelling south on 23 Street North.

The driver stopped and remained on scene.

Janice Elizabeth Madsen, 60, of Lethbridge has been charged with three count each of careless driving and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Madsen is scheduled to appear in court on March 25.