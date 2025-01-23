Menu

Canada

Lethbridge rallies to support family devastated by crash that sent 3 kids to hospital

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted January 23, 2025 7:05 pm
2 min read
Lethbridge rallies to support family devasted by crash that sent 3 kids to hospital
WATCH: A Monday collision that sent three siblings from Lethbridge to a Calgary hospital has left a mark on the community. As Justin Sibbet reports, the 14-, seven- and five-year-old are now recovering as the community rallies behind them.
A Monday collision that sent three siblings from Lethbridge, Alta., to a Calgary hospital has left a mark on the community.

At the intersection of 13 Avenue and 23 Street North, three children were attempting to cross a marked crosswalk at around 7:30 a.m.

Police say a southbound vehicle then struck the children, injuring all three.

The children are all siblings — Marcus, Juliana and Zoey Bucud. They all attend the Holy Spirit Catholic School Division, which released a letter to staff and parents following the collision.

“Holy Spirit Catholic School Division would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to those affected. As always, the well-being of our students, staff, and families is our number one priority. To support those in need, there are on-site counselling services available at our schools.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family during this tragedy. By Thursday afternoon, over $92,000 had been raised by over 2,000 different donors.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The family said in an update on the crowdfunding website they are thankful for all the kindness, support, prayers and donations.

A family friend, Kyera Kowal, who organized the fundraiser said in an update on GoFundMe Thursday afternoon the oldest, 14-year-old Marcus, is “navigating through his complications with a positive attitude.”

The update also says the youngest child, five-year-old Zoey, has since been released from hospital and is recovering with family and friends.

Seven-year-old Juliana was more seriously hurt and new injuries were found, according to the update. She has been scheduled for another MRI.

Kowal added a thank you to the community, saying the support is allowing the family to stay focused on what’s important.

“I just want to thank everyone again, this support has gone well above my expectations and I am so very grateful Paula and Marc (the parents) will be able to continue to focus on their children and their recovery.”

Lethbridge police say the investigation into the collision is still ongoing, but confirmed in a Monday release the driver stopped and remained on scene. At the time, charges were pending.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

