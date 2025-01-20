Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3 children taken to Calgary hospital after crosswalk collision in Lethbridge

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted January 20, 2025 3:16 pm
1 min read
A pedestrian crosswalk sign. View image in full screen
Lethbridge police say three children were taken to hospital following a Monday collision. Justin Sibbet/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Three children were hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a road on the north side of Lethbridge on Monday and police say charges are pending.

Police said they responded just after 7:30 a.m. to a report of three children — ages 14, seven and five — were hit at the intersection of 13 Avenue and 23 Street North.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Paramedics initially took the children to the Chinook Regional Hospital, but all three were subsequently taken to Calgary for further treatment.

Trending Now

LPS said the initial investigation determined the children were in a marked crosswalk when a vehicle travelling south on 23 Street collided with them.

The driver stopped and remained on scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices