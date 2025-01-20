3 children taken to Calgary hospital after crosswalk collision in Lethbridge

See more sharing options

Three children were hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a road on the north side of Lethbridge on Monday and police say charges are pending.

Police said they responded just after 7:30 a.m. to a report of three children — ages 14, seven and five — were hit at the intersection of 13 Avenue and 23 Street North.

Paramedics initially took the children to the Chinook Regional Hospital, but all three were subsequently taken to Calgary for further treatment.

LPS said the initial investigation determined the children were in a marked crosswalk when a vehicle travelling south on 23 Street collided with them.

The driver stopped and remained on scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.