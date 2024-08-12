Menu

Canada

5-week-old baby’s death in B.C. government care prompts investigation

By Amy Judd & Alissa Thibault Global News
Posted August 12, 2024 12:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Investigation into newborn’s death while under B.C. government care'
Investigation into newborn’s death while under B.C. government care
Global News has learned more troubling details about the death of a five-week-old infant in the care of the ministry of children and family development. Alissa Thibault sat down with the parents to hear their story. Warning: some of the details of this story are disturbing.
WARNING: Some of the details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

An investigation has been launched into the death of a five-week-old baby boy who was in the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

Valentino Baker was born on June 25.

Shortly after giving birth, his mother Chyanna Baker was visited by social workers on suspicion of drug use, though she says she had been sober since learning she was pregnant.

The ministry came up with a safety plan that eventually saw the baby living with one of Chyanna’s friends.

However, after a few days there, Valentino ended up in hospital and died on Aug. 6.

His parents do not know the cause of death.

“He should have lived with us instead of going over there, or he would still be alive and still be here with us,” Chyanna told Global News.

Click to play video: 'Langley couple shares the grief of losing their infant son'
Langley couple shares the grief of losing their infant son
Family law lawyer Roslyn Chambers questions why the supports were not put in place to keep the family together.

“This was a little family that the government stepped in and said they had to live a certain way, they had to be apart,” she said.

In a statement, Minister of Children and Family Development Grace Lore said that “Any time a child is hurt or dies in care of, or supported by our ministry, it is my expectation as minister that we are ensuring we understand what happened and how.”

Surrey RCMP have declined to comment on the case at this time.

