Video link
Headline link
Sports

A look at Canada’s medallists in the Olympic Games

By Donna Spencer The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2024 9:10 am
2 min read
Canada's Philip "Phil Wizard" Kim, of Vancouver, B.C., reacts after the breaking final during the Summer Olympics in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. Kim took gold in the first Olympic men's breaking tournament Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.
Canada's Philip "Phil Wizard" Kim, of Vancouver, B.C., reacts after the breaking final during the Summer Olympics in Paris, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. Kim took gold in the first Olympic men's breaking tournament Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. GAC
PARIS – A quick look at Canada’s medallists in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris:

GOLD

Breaking, Phil (Wizard) Kim — The wizard of popping, locking, backspinning and windmilling.

Canoe sprint, Katie Vincent — “Canada is a canoeing country.”

Hammer throw, Ethan Katzberg — Social media says he looks like Burton Cummings.

Hammer throw, Camryn Rogers — Canadians are good at this Celtic god sport.

Judo, Christa Deguchi — “Yay to me” said Canada’s first gold medallist in Paris.

Swimming, Summer McIntosh, 400-metre medley — dominates for gold number one.

Swimming, Summer McIntosh, 200-metre butterfly — Olympic record in her mom’s 1984 race for gold number two.

Swimming, Summer McIntosh, 200-metre medley — Hat trick and another Olympic record.

Track and field, men’s 4 x 100 relay — Fab Four.

SILVER

Beach volleyball, Melissa Humana-Paredes Brandie Wilkerson — Dynamic duo under the illuminated Eiffel Tower.

Rowing, women’s eights — Heave away.

Rugby sevens women — Mammoth upset of Aussies to reach the final.

Swimming, Summer McIntosh, 400-metre freestyle — Laid foundation for triple gold.

Swimming, Josh Liendo, 100-metre butterfly — First Black Canadian swimmer to stand on the podium.

Track and field, 800 metres, Marco Arop — “I’m gonna look back at the race and watch it over and over again.”

Weightlifting, Maude Charron — Weight-class mergers forced Tokyo champion up against two other Tokyo champions.

BRONZE

Boxing, Wyatt Sanford — The Kennetcook Kid drew a big watch party in Nova Scotia.

Canoe sprint, Katie Vincent, Sloan MacKenzie — Photo finish with silver-medal Ukraine.

Diving, men’s synchronized, Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray — NSYNC for the medal.

Fencing, Eleanor Harvey — En garde. An Olympic fencing medal at last.

Pole vault, Alysha Newman — Gold for the celebration. Faked an injury and then twerked.

Swimming, Ilya Kharun, 100-metre butterfly — Double podium with teammate Liendo.

Swimming, Ilya Kharun, 200-metre butterfly — Son of acrobats ended medal drought for men’s swim team.

Swimming, Kylie Masse, 200-metre backstroke — Big-game backstroker strikes again.

Taekwondo, Skylar Park — Repechage rebound for the medal.

Tennis, mixed doubles, Gabriela Dabrowski, Felix Auger-Aliassime — No mixed results in bronze-medal match.

Trampoline, Sophiane Méthot — Qualified last for final. Big bounce back.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2024

© 2024 The Canadian Press

