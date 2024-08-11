A look at Canada’s medallists in the Olympic Games

See more sharing options

PARIS – A quick look at Canada’s medallists in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris:

GOLD

Breaking, Phil (Wizard) Kim — The wizard of popping, locking, backspinning and windmilling.

Canoe sprint, Katie Vincent — “Canada is a canoeing country.”

Hammer throw, Ethan Katzberg — Social media says he looks like Burton Cummings.

Hammer throw, Camryn Rogers — Canadians are good at this Celtic god sport.

Judo, Christa Deguchi — “Yay to me” said Canada’s first gold medallist in Paris.

Swimming, Summer McIntosh, 400-metre medley — dominates for gold number one.

Swimming, Summer McIntosh, 200-metre butterfly — Olympic record in her mom’s 1984 race for gold number two.

Swimming, Summer McIntosh, 200-metre medley — Hat trick and another Olympic record.

Track and field, men’s 4 x 100 relay — Fab Four.

SILVER

Beach volleyball, Melissa Humana-Paredes Brandie Wilkerson — Dynamic duo under the illuminated Eiffel Tower.

Rowing, women’s eights — Heave away.

Rugby sevens women — Mammoth upset of Aussies to reach the final.

Swimming, Summer McIntosh, 400-metre freestyle — Laid foundation for triple gold.

Swimming, Josh Liendo, 100-metre butterfly — First Black Canadian swimmer to stand on the podium.

Track and field, 800 metres, Marco Arop — “I’m gonna look back at the race and watch it over and over again.”

Weightlifting, Maude Charron — Weight-class mergers forced Tokyo champion up against two other Tokyo champions.

BRONZE

Boxing, Wyatt Sanford — The Kennetcook Kid drew a big watch party in Nova Scotia.

Canoe sprint, Katie Vincent, Sloan MacKenzie — Photo finish with silver-medal Ukraine.

Diving, men’s synchronized, Rylan Wiens, Nathan Zsombor-Murray — NSYNC for the medal.

Fencing, Eleanor Harvey — En garde. An Olympic fencing medal at last.

Pole vault, Alysha Newman — Gold for the celebration. Faked an injury and then twerked.

Swimming, Ilya Kharun, 100-metre butterfly — Double podium with teammate Liendo.

Swimming, Ilya Kharun, 200-metre butterfly — Son of acrobats ended medal drought for men’s swim team.

Swimming, Kylie Masse, 200-metre backstroke — Big-game backstroker strikes again.

Taekwondo, Skylar Park — Repechage rebound for the medal.

Tennis, mixed doubles, Gabriela Dabrowski, Felix Auger-Aliassime — No mixed results in bronze-medal match.

Trampoline, Sophiane Méthot — Qualified last for final. Big bounce back.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2024