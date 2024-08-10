400-plus lightning strikes spark 8 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The agency monitoring wildfires in British Columbia says eight new fires have sprung up in the southern regions of the Northwest Fire Centre after more than 400 lightning strikes hit the area on Friday night.

The BC Wildfire Service says four of the new fires are burning west of the Witset community, which is home to about 611 on-reserve members.

BCWS says while the fires are all small in size, assessing some of them has been “a challenge” due to their remote locations.

2:19 Hullcar Mountain wildfire saw minimal growth overnight but continues to burn out of control

More than 380 active wildfires are burning across the province, and a summary from BC Wildfire says there is a “significant chance” of lightning in the Southern Interior which could both start new fires and fuel existing ones.

Story continues below advertisement

There are six wildfires of note in B.C., including the Hullcar Mountain blaze that’s burning around 13 kilometres northwest of Armstrong and is 716 hectares in size.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The province also issued an air quality advisory on Saturday for most of the Southern Interior and parts of Northern B.C., noting these regions will be affected by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Other affected areas include Central and North Okanagan, Fort Nelson, Fraser Canyon, South Thompson, West Kootenay and Whistler.