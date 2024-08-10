Menu

Sports

Mitchell exits in quarterfinal of women’s sprint

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2024 3:53 pm
PARIS – Defending Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell is out of the Paris Olympics.

The 30-year-old fromSherwood Park, Alta., was swept by Lea Friedrich of Germany in the women’s sprint track cycling quarterfinals Saturday at the National Velodrome. Friedrich won the first race by 0.217 seconds and the second by 0.052.

Mitchell started the day with a loss to Ellesse Andrew of New Zealand in the round of 16 before winning her heat in the repechage to advance.

Also Saturday, Canada placed second-last in the men’s madison. Portugal captured gold with 55 points, finishing ahead of Italy (47) and Denmark (41) in the 15-country race.

Three Canadians are on the track Sunday, the final day of competition at the Paris Games.

Maggie Coles-Lyster of Maple Ridge, B.C., competes in the women’s omnium, while James Hedgcock of Ancaster, Ont., and Nick Wammes of Bothwell, Ont., take part in the men’s keirin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

