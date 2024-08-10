Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Canada’s Arop wins Olympic silver in men’s 800

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2024 1:18 pm
1 min read
Canada's Marco Arop, left, and Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi come in for a close finish as they compete in the men's 800m final event during the Paris Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Canada's Marco Arop, left, and Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi come in for a close finish as they compete in the men's 800m final event during the Paris Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. GAC
PARIS – Canada’s Marco Arop has claimed Olympic silver in the men’s 800 metres on Saturday at Stade de France after being edged at the finish line by Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi.

The 25-year-old hailing from Edmonton stopped the clock in a Canadian-record time of one minute 41.20 seconds.

Wanyonyi held on for gold, beating Arop by one-hundredth of a second in 1:41.19.

Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati, who entered the race unbeaten this year, took bronze in 1:41.50.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Arop entered the Olympics as the reigning world champion in the event and also claimed bronze at the 2022 world championships.

He is the second Canadian to medal in the men’s 800 at a world championship alongside Gary Reed’s silver in 2007.

Arop’s Olympic medal is Canada’s first in the event since Bill Crothers earned silver at the 1964 Tokyo Games, and fifth ever.

Alex Wilson and Phil Edwards earned silver and bronze, respectively, at the 1932 Los Angeles Games, with Edwards earning another bronze at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.

