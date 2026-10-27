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Sports

Panthers power past Winnipeg Jets as losing streak extends to six games

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 27, 2026 10:44 pm
2 min read
Florida Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Seth Jones (3), Brady Tkachuk (8), Matthew Tkachuk (19) and Sam Reinhart (13) during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. View image in full screen
Florida Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with Seth Jones (3), Brady Tkachuk (8), Matthew Tkachuk (19) and Sam Reinhart (13) during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade.
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The Winnipeg Jets’ scoring woes continued as did their losing streak Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers.

Florida scored three powerplay goals en route to a 5-1 win over the Jets at Canada Life Centre. Winnipeg has now lost six straight games (0-4-2) and has just 10 goals during the skid.

Carter Verhaeghe scored twice for the Panthers, while the Tkachuk brothers combined for seven points as Matthew picked up four assists, while Brady recorded a goal and a two assists.

Adam Lowry scored the lone goal for Winnipeg in the loss, his second of the season. Jets goalie Clay Stevenson allowed five goals on 24 shots, the most he’s allowed in his four starts with Winnipeg.

Florida took control of this one early with three goals in the opening 20 minutes.

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After a Cole Koepke holding penalty at about the six-minute mark of the game, the Panthers cashed in with the man advantage.

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During a scramble behind the net, Brady Tkachuk was able to chip a loose puck to Verhaeghe in front, who snuck it past Stevenson to open the scoring.

Just over a minute later, defenceman Nikko Mikkola skated in from the point and threw a puck at the Jets net, which hit the stick of Jets defenceman Mario Ferraro and flew over the shoulder of Stevenson to give Florida the 2-0 lead.

The Jets then took a too many men penalty just past the halfway point of the period and Florida once again capitalized as Verhaeghe rifled a shot past Stevenson just 16 seconds into the man advantage, giving the Panthers three goals on their first five shots.

Both teams were able to convert on a Florida powerplay past the midway point of the second period. Panthers goalie Akira Schmid was stripped of the puck behind his net by Lowry, whose wraparound attempt just crossed the line to get the Jets on the board.

But on the same man advantage, the Panthers responded as the Tkachuk brothers and Sam Reinhart converted a tic-tac-toe passing play with Reinhart beating Stevenson to put Florida back up by three.

Brady Tkachuk would score the lone goal in the third period, finishing a rush by deflecting in a pass from his brother.

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The Jets now hit the road where they’ll visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night, with puck drop just after 6 p.m., before a rematch with Florida on Friday night.

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