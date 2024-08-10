Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Costly mistake leaves Wiens off the 10m podium

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2024 10:41 am
1 min read
Canada's Rylan Wiens competes in the men's 10m platform diving final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Saint-Denis, France, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lee Jin-man. View image in full screen
Canada's Rylan Wiens competes in the men's 10m platform diving final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Saint-Denis, France, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lee Jin-man. BC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

PARIS – A costly mistake kept Rylan Wiens off the podium, as the Canadian diver finished seventh in the men’s 10-metre platform Saturday.

Wiens was in third place through three of six dives but scored just 42.90 points on his fifth dive, a back 3 1/2 somersault, to fall out of medal contention.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Canada wins 1st-ever Olympic women’s beach volleyball medal'
Paris 2024: Canada wins 1st-ever Olympic women’s beach volleyball medal
Story continues below advertisement

Cao Yuan defended his Olympic title with a total score 547.50 points as China completed the first-ever sweep of all the diving gold medals at a single Games.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Japan’s Rikuto Tamai took silver with 507.65 points, while Britain’s Noah Williams, with the highest-scoring dive of Round 5 and the second-highest of Round 6, surged into bronze at 497.35.

Wiens, from Pike Lake, Sask., finished with a total score of 445.60 while Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire, Que., was 10th at 404.90.

Trending Now

Wiens and Zsombor-Murray won’t leave Paris empty-handed after winning bronze in the 10m synchronized event last week.

Amid the Chinese diving dominance, world champion Yang Hao posted a surprisingly disappointing result, finishing last among the 13 divers at 390.20 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices