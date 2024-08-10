Costly mistake leaves Wiens off the 10m podium

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

PARIS – A costly mistake kept Rylan Wiens off the podium, as the Canadian diver finished seventh in the men’s 10-metre platform Saturday.

Wiens was in third place through three of six dives but scored just 42.90 points on his fifth dive, a back 3 1/2 somersault, to fall out of medal contention.

Story continues below advertisement

Cao Yuan defended his Olympic title with a total score 547.50 points as China completed the first-ever sweep of all the diving gold medals at a single Games.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Japan’s Rikuto Tamai took silver with 507.65 points, while Britain’s Noah Williams, with the highest-scoring dive of Round 5 and the second-highest of Round 6, surged into bronze at 497.35.

Wiens, from Pike Lake, Sask., finished with a total score of 445.60 while Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire, Que., was 10th at 404.90.

Wiens and Zsombor-Murray won’t leave Paris empty-handed after winning bronze in the 10m synchronized event last week.

Amid the Chinese diving dominance, world champion Yang Hao posted a surprisingly disappointing result, finishing last among the 13 divers at 390.20 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.