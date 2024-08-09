Manitoba cabinet ministers reflect on 10-year anniversary of Tina Fontaine murder

Send this page to someone via email

Saturday will mark the 10th anniversary of the murder of a girl from the Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba, and two provincial cabinet ministers say her legacy shines through in the efforts across the country to take on the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG).

Tina Fontaine was only 15 years old when her body was pulled from the Red River on Aug. 17, 2014 — a week after police believe she was killed. The discovery led to a nationwide response, including the federal government’s 2015 announcement of a national inquiry into MMIWG.

Manitoba Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine said Friday that despite the good that has been done in Tina’s memory, the anniversary of her death is difficult to mark.

“There’s been a lot of work… ongoing work by the family and the community of Sagkeeng, but also the broader community to ensure that the memory of Tina is not forgotten,” she said.

“She is honoured (as) the catalyst that she ended up playing across Canada, that ultimately ended up leading towards the national inquiry on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.”

Fontaine’s fellow cabinet minister Bernadette Smith — whose own sister went missing in 2008 — said the impact of Tina’s death could be felt almost immediately, thanks to community members taking to the streets in protest.

“I remember thinking to myself, people are starting to get this. People can see that this could be their daughter. This could be someone that they love,” Smith said.

“This is it. This is the galvanization of people coming together about something so sacred, this little girl is bringing so many people together in such a tragic way.”

Smith said in addition to the national inquiry, the tragedy has led to the creation of local organizations like the Bear Clan Patrol and Drag the Red. Manitobans in general are also working for the cause.

“She’s really left a legacy of community right across Canada. When you look at this little girl here, she was someone’s baby.

“I think it’s woken up (Canadians) to say this isn’t just her family’s issue but this is my issue, this is something that I need to care about and I need to get involved in.”

The man police and Tina’s family believe committed the murder, Raymond Cormier, was acquitted in 2018 and reportedly died earlier this spring.

The current provincial government, Fontaine said, is actively involved in taking on the MMIWG issue with the establishment of a cabinet committee as well as a matriarch’s circle, which helping to develop a provincial strategy expected to be released this fall.

The province also created a $15-million endowment fund, announced in May and slated to launch in 2025, to offer support and resources to families affected by the MMIWG crisis.

There are additional plans to remember Tina on the anniversary of her death, including an event in her home community of Sagkeeng, as well as a provincial announcement to be made in the coming days.