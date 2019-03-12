Manitoba children’s advocate to release report into slain Indigenous teen

The Manitoba children’s advocate is to release a highly anticipated report today detailing the investigation into the death of a First Nations teen whose body was found in the Red River.

Tina Fontaine, who was 15, left her home on the Sagkeeng First Nation to reconnect with her birth mother in Winnipeg in June 2014.

READ MORE: Slain Indigenous teen Tina Fontaine’s family hopes report ensures others don’t ‘fall through the cracks’

Tina had interactions with child-welfare workers, police and the health system before her body was found wrapped in a duvet cover and weighed down by rocks that August.

Her death renewed calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and inspired volunteer groups such as the Bear Clan Patrol, an Indigenous led neighbourhood watch group.

READ MORE: High-profile death of cousin Tina Fontaine sparked slain woman’s meth use: trial

The report from children’s advocate Daphne Penrose is expected to detail Tina’s involvement with social workers, a hospital and police in the weeks before her death.

Tina’s family members say while they will never get Tina back, they hope the report will make sure no other children fall through the cracks.

Global News reporter Brittany Greenslade is in Sagkeeng First Nation and will have all the details at 11 a.m.