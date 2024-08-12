Okanagan weather: Highs still hopping above 30 C

After a hot weekend with 30 C daytime highs, some slight moderation is expected for the week ahead.
Skies will clear out on Monday after a chance of showers and risk of a strong thunderstorm with a daytime high hopping toward the 30 C mark.
A mix of sun and cloud returns Tuesday with the risk of a late-day storm and Wednesday in the sun with afternoon temperatures still swinging into the 30s.
Upper 20 C return to finish the week with the risk of a shower or storm on Friday into Saturday.
Daytime highs linger in the upper 20s for the weekend ahead.
