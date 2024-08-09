Illegal Richmond ride-hailing operators fined $11.5K

Send this page to someone via email

The crackdown on unlicensed ride-hailing operators continues in Richmond, B.C.

On July 24, Richmond RCMP road safety unit (RSU) and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s commercial vehicle safety enforcement (CVSE) officers used authorized ride-hailing apps to book rides with unlicensed operators.

Five drivers were apprehended during the operation and were found to be operating illegally.

They were charged with operating without a business licence, operating without a licence or the wrong licence and failure to display a valid certificate.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The total fines issued were over $11,500, Richmond RCMP said, and that does not include the cost of vehicle towing and storage, which applied to three repeat offenders.

0:32 Crackdown on unlicensed ride-hailing operators in Richmond

These unlicensed operators pose a risk to the public as they are not complying with mandatory legislative requirements, such as criminal record checks and vehicle licensing, Staff Sgt. Paula Maan said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement