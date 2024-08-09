Olympic javelin men’s final scripts story of friendship between rivals

Send this page to someone via email

At the Paris Olympics, the record-breaking men’s javelin throw final has scripted a heartwarming story of friendship between two athletes from India and Pakistan – countries that have historically had a fierce cricket rivalry.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem made history on Thursday by winning the men’s javelin throw event – a first-ever Olympic gold in athletics for the country and a first podium finish in any sport since 1992.

Nadeem also broke the Olympic record on his second throw with a stunning 92.97 metres.

Believe it, Nadeem.

You just became Pakistan's first ever athletics Olympic champion. 🇵🇰🥹 pic.twitter.com/Xiqi2ttCsl — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 8, 2024

Defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra of India missed out on his second gold and took silver.

Nadeem and Chopra, who both come from similar humble backgrounds growing up in small villages, are good friends off the field and have been competing against each other since 2016.

Chopra had won each time of the nine times the two went against each other, but was gracious in defeat on Thursday, saying Nadeem’s win will inspire young athletes from both India and Pakistan.

“Today, in really a great stage, Arshad won and it’s good for him and his country and I appreciate him,” Chopra said at a news conference from Paris.

“It’s good for Pakistan and also in India now more athletes will come and they will pick javelin.”

View image in full screen Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra of India and silver medallist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, right, pose after finishing the men’s javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Nadeem compared his Olympic clash with Chopra to the two nations’ rivalry in cricket.

Speaking in Urdu after the game in Paris, Nadeem said he was very happy to see himself and Chopra performing well in javelin as South Asians on the world stage.

“This is a good message for the youth of India and Pakistan that they should also work hard and bring laurels to their countries,” he told reporters in Paris.

"Today, in a really great stage, Arshad won and it's really good for him and his country and I appreciate him…." Ek hi dil hai Neeraj bhai, kitne baar jeetoge? :')pic.twitter.com/ya90ZYZ5yt — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) August 9, 2024

Back home, both their families are rejoicing in their monumental achievement at the Summer Games.

In an interview with local media, Nadeem’s mother said Chopra is like a son to her and she prays for his success.

“Winning or losing is in fate’s hand,” she said in Punjabi. “He (Chopra) is also my son. By the will of God, may God also make him successful.”

Chopra’s mother also told local media she was very happy for Nadeem and that he was like her child.

Pakistan’s previous gold medal came in men’s field hockey at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, and its last medal of any colour was a field hockey bronze at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

— with files from The Associated Press and Reuters.