Sports

Canada wins 1st-ever women’s beach volleyball medal at Paris 2024

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2024 5:52 pm
1 min read
Paris 2024: Canada keeps medal hopes alive in beach volleyball
Canadian beach volleyball players Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will settle for silver at the Paris Games.

They dropped a 2-1 (26-24, 12-21, 15-10) decision to Brazil’s Ana Patricia Ramos and Eduarda Santos (Duda) Lisboa in Friday’s final at Eiffel Tower Stadium.

It’s the first time a Canadian women’s team has reached the Olympic podium in the sport.

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson, both from Toronto, lost two of three matches in pool play and won a lucky-loser match just to reach the round of 16.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s women’s sitting volleyball team sets eyes on podium in Paris'
Canada’s women’s sitting volleyball team sets eyes on podium in Paris

They shared a fifth-place finish with different partners at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Canada’s only other Olympic beach volleyball medal came in 1996 when Mark Heese and John Child won men’s bronze in Atlanta.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

