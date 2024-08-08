2.5M dump truckloads of debris went into the river when B.C. landslide dam broke

Send this page to someone via email

Landslide debris that blocked the Chilcotin River last week is now moving through the Fraser River and officials are warning the conditions are still dangerous.

The Fraser River is not expected to have any large rises in water levels, however, there are concerns for boaters as there is potential for debris to travel the length of the Fraser.

The Government of Canada has issued a Navigational Warning about the debris, saying the amount of debris that will make it past the debris trap on the Fraser River near Agassiz is unclear.

All mariners should use caution when navigating, especially at night. Recreational craft of all types should avoid navigating the Fraser River and its delta until conditions clear, according to the warning.

Mariners navigating in the Salish Sea should expect debris on and below the surface.

Story continues below advertisement

2:17 Impacts of Chilcotin dam breach being felt downstream

Bruce Hayne, the executive director of Boating BC, said they are also recommending boaters stay off the waterways.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The debris that is coming down is spectacular,” he said. “If you’re out there on the water, it’s very dangerous.

“These are dead heads that are coming down.

“These are large trees with root balls. Many times, a lot of the time they’re under the water. You don’t really see them, and you only see a little bit on top of the water. But they can do significant damage and can certainly cause severe damage to recreational boats, particularly smaller vessels.”

Hayne said it is a dangerous situation for boaters until this debris moves through the area.

1:43 Structure washed away as water tops Chilcotin River site

“There will be a lot of debris out there and they can do damage to docks and infrastructure,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Nathen Cullen said about two-and-a-half million dump truckloads went into the river at once.

“That is an enormous slide unlike anything we’ve seen within living memory on this particular part of the river.”