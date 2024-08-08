Investigators need more evidence to lay charges in 2023 Halifax wildfire: minister

Send this page to someone via email

More than one year after a wildfire ravaged a Halifax suburb, Nova Scotia Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton is appealing for the public’s help with an investigation he says has stalled.

Rushton made the appeal following a cabinet meeting Thursday, adding that while his department is seeking to lay possible charges in connection with the wildfire that ignited on May 28, 2023, its investigation has “exhausted its efforts.”

“We are at a point that in order to move forward we need more evidence,” Rushton told reporters. “If the public feels they have evidence or information that hasn’t been shared we encourage them to please call in.”

The wildfire in Upper Tantallon forced the evacuation of 16,400 people. By the time it was brought under control six days later, it had burned 969 hectares and destroyed 151 homes.

Rushton said investigators with his department need more evidence before they can lay any charges that can stand up in court. He called the lack of progress “disappointing.”

“They (investigators) certainly have (fire) origins and ideas,” he said. “They’ve done an extensive job … but it’s been very difficult to fill in the blanks.”

Under the provincial Forests Act, the minister said his department has 24 months to lay charges following an offence. Charges under the act are not criminal and anyone convicted could face a fine of up to $50,000 and up to six months in jail. Last December, an RCMP investigation determined no criminality in the cause of the wildfire.

Rushton wasn’t specific about what kind of evidence investigators are looking for, but he urged people to come forward if they feel they have information that hasn’t yet been shared.

“If there is something laying under a rock that we need to find out then we need that information,” he said.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill questioned why it took so long to ask the public for help, saying an appeal likely should have gone out months earlier.

“This is one of the worst wildfire tragedies that we’ve seen,” Churchill said. “I think it’s right that people want justice and want it more swiftly than they’ve gotten it.”

NDP Leader Claudia Chender said that people affected by the wildfire have a right to be upset that there’s no resolution 14 months later.

“The (public) plea is probably a good one, but likely should have come earlier,” Chender said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.