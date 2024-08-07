Pregnant mare found on B.C. logging road gets new start with her foal

Send this page to someone via email

A tragic story out of Fort St. John, B.C., involving a pregnant neglected mare has become a tale of resilience.

Spirit was brought into the BCSPCA after she was found on the side of a logging road. The pregnant mare had lesions all over her body and was covered in hives and welts.

The BC SPCA arranged for Spirit to be examined by a veterinarian.

“It was apparent that whatever treatment Spirit had been receiving was not sufficient,” said Christy King, BC SPCA’s interim program manager for farm and equine animal care services.

“Once the appropriate topical medication and oral antibiotics were prescribed it was amazing how quickly her skin started to clear up. She is looking so much healthier now. It did not hurt that she was being fed and watered regularly and she was able to rest comfortably.”

The BC SPCA searched for and found Spirit’s owner who decided to surrender her to the BC SPCA.

Several weeks after being taken in, Spirit gave birth to a healthy foal on July 28.

The filly has been named Journey in honour of the difficult path Spirit navigated while carrying her.

Spirit has now been adopted. Journey will be put up for adoption once she is weaned.