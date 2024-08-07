Kelowna Rockets, city announce leadership team for 2026 Memorial Cup bid

Send this page to someone via email

A lawyer and a former provincial politician will be leading Kelowna’s bid to host the Memorial Cup in two years’ time.

On Wednesday, David Rush and Steve Thomson were announced as co-chairs of the city’s 2026 Memorial Cup campaign team.

Rush has been practicing law since 1985, is a co-founder of the law firm Rush Ihas Hardwick LLP and worked with various boards and advisory committees.

Thomson was the MLA for Kelowna-Mission for years and also held the titles of forest minister, energy minister and agriculture minister. He retired from provincial politics in 2020.

2:03 Kelowna mayor on 2026 Memorial Cup Bid

Coincidentally, Kelowna was slated to host the Memorial Cup in 2020, but the tournament was cancelled two months prior due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, the Kelowna Rockets and the city have once again combined their efforts hoping to land the 2026 Memorial Cup.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Both David and Steve bring years of experience and dedicated service to Kelowna, making them ideal candidates to spearhead this important initiative,” the city said.

The tournament pumps millions into local economies. In 2019, an economic impact for the 2019 event in Halifax estimated visitor spending at $9.1 million.

If Kelowna is successful in securing the tournament, it would be the second time that the Okanagan will host the 10-day event.

The Rockets hosted the Memorial Cup in 2004 and capped it by winning and being crowned national champions.

The four-team field is generally comprised of three league champions (WHL, OHL and QMJHL) and a host team. However, from time to time, the host team is also a league champion.

4:27 GNM Moose Jaw Warriors Wrap Up

Taking the fourth spot is the team that loses to the host team in that league’s respective championship series.

Story continues below advertisement

For example, in 2005, the London Knights of the OHL hosted the Memorial Cup. However, they were also crowned league champions that season after defeating the Ottawa 67s in the OHL league final, 4 games to 1.

Ottawa participated in the tournament and scored a major victory, upsetting WHL champion Kelowna 3-2 in double overtime despite being outshot 64-47. Danny Battaochio’s 62 saves that night still stand as a Memorial Cup record.

Should Kelowna be crowned league champions for 2025-26, whoever the Rockets face in the league final would be the other WHL team competing in the Memorial Cup.

In the 2024 Memorial Cup, the host Saginaw Spirit defeated the London Knights 4-3 in the all-OHL final. The WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors finished third, falling 7-1 to Saginaw in the semifinal.

2:20 Peterborough Petes reflect on OHL championship season and Memorial Cup run

The 2025 Memorial Cup will take place in Rimouski, Que., May 22 to June 1.

Story continues below advertisement

It will be the second time that Rimouski will host the tournament since the turn of the century.

In 2009, the Rockets rolled through the playoffs, winning the WHL championship with a loaded roster featuring four longtime NHLers: Jamie Benn, Tyler Myers, Mikael Backlund and Tyson Barrie.

The team advanced to the final, but wound up losing 4-1 to the Windsor Spitfires in the final.