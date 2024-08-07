Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Pair of new wildfires near Penticton, B.C. now being held

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 7, 2024 5:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cooler weather offer respite in B.C. wildfire fight'
Cooler weather offer respite in B.C. wildfire fight
Erika Berg of the BC Wildfire Service discusses how cooler temperatures are helping reduce the wildfire threat. – Jul 27, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two fires sparked Tuesday in Penticton are now classified as held.

The Lower Blue Mountain wildfire started mid-afternoon Tuesday, and crews have already managed to get 100 per cent hose line around the blaze, BC Wildfire information officer Taylor Shantz said.

“At this stage — when the wildfires projected to being held based on fuel and weather conditions and resource availability — it’s expected to remain within its current perimeter control line,” Shantz said.

“Crews are going to be working on establishing those control lines and pushing farther in,” he continued.

Click to play video: 'Local hobby group recreates iconic BC lookout tower'
Local hobby group recreates iconic BC lookout tower

BC Wildfire has two initial attack crews, one unit crew and one response office. They are supported by three helicopters and local fire departments.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the fire on Penticton’s West Bench has been held since Tuesday and is  not expected to grow beyond its current size of 2.18 hectares.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

About 12 residents were evacuated as a result of the fire, according to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

The regional district and City of Penticton have activated an emergency support services reception centre at 199 Ellis Street in Penticton.

About 12 properties were evacuated as a result of the fire, according to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices