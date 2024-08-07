Pair of new wildfires near Penticton, B.C. now being held

Send this page to someone via email

Two fires sparked Tuesday in Penticton are now classified as held.

The Lower Blue Mountain wildfire started mid-afternoon Tuesday, and crews have already managed to get 100 per cent hose line around the blaze, BC Wildfire information officer Taylor Shantz said.

“At this stage — when the wildfires projected to being held based on fuel and weather conditions and resource availability — it’s expected to remain within its current perimeter control line,” Shantz said.

“Crews are going to be working on establishing those control lines and pushing farther in,” he continued.

BC Wildfire has two initial attack crews, one unit crew and one response office. They are supported by three helicopters and local fire departments.

Meanwhile, the fire on Penticton’s West Bench has been held since Tuesday and is not expected to grow beyond its current size of 2.18 hectares.

About 12 residents were evacuated as a result of the fire, according to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

The regional district and City of Penticton have activated an emergency support services reception centre at 199 Ellis Street in Penticton.

