Tropical storm: As Debby heads north, Quebec could get pounded with heavy rain

Tropical storm Debby hasn’t had her last word as she slowly climbs north, with remnants expected to bring heavy rain to a large swath of Quebec.

Environment Canada issued special weather statements for southwestern parts of the province, including Montreal — where rainfall could exceed 50 millimetres.

The weather agency said Wednesday that some regions, including the Quebec City area, could be slammed with much as 100 millimetres of rain over a 24-hour period later this week. Flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

Global meterologist Ross Hull said the storm’s leftovers could land in the province as early as Friday.

“We’re going to start see some changes though later this week, tracking the remnants of tropical storm Debby, slowly spinning off the South Carolina coast,” Hull said. “Heavy rain still with this system through the Carolinas and eventually through the mid-Atlantic states.”

Debby first hit the U.S. mainland on Florida’s Gulf Coast early Monday as a hurricane and at least six people have died. The tropical storm has sustained winds upwards of 72 kilometres per hour, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The weather system also enhanced thunderstorms in the states of New York and New Jersey, where there were cancellations and delayed flights at major airports.

While a downpour was initially expected to hit Atlantic Canada, it appears the storm’s trajectory has changed and Quebec is in the end of its path — but that isn’t set in stone. Environment Canada did not issue any warnings for neighbouring Ontario.

There is “still a lot of uncertainty though in terms of the exact path of those bands of heavy rain,” according to Hull.

“We’re keeping an eye on that situation,” he said.

— with files from Global News Morning and The Associated Press