Tropical storm: ‘Lot of uncertainty’ as Debby heads for Atlantic Canada

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 11:40 am
1 min read
Tropical storm Debby threatens southeastern U.S.
Tropical storm Debby has hammered northern Florida, killing at least four people. The brutal system made landfall in the U.S. as a Category 1 hurricane. Tracy Tong reports on the damage already done in Florida, while Global News meteorologist Ross Hull looks at where Debby is heading next.
All eyes are on Debby in the Maritimes as the tropical storm moves into the region with potential impacts by this weekend.

The slow-moving storm has already caused catastrophic flooding in Florida, where it made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, and is being blamed for at least four deaths.

The system is making its way across the southeastern United States, with record-setting rain in the forecast that’s expected to cause flash flooding.

Global meteorologist Ross Hull said the remnants of Debby should move into Atlantic Canada by later this week.

“By that time, the forecast has Debby transition to a post-tropical storm and it will have lost some of its tropical characteristics,” he said.

“However, there will be the potential for some heavy rain along with some gusty winds.”

He added that there’s still a “lot of uncertainty” in the forecast because of the weak atmospheric steering conditions over the next few days.

“The system will pick up speed by the end of the week and the exact path will depend on how the remnants of Debby interact with a cold front moving across Ontario and Quebec,” Hull said.

