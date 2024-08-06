Tropical storm: ‘Lot of uncertainty’ as Debby heads for Atlantic Canada

Send this page to someone via email

All eyes are on Debby in the Maritimes as the tropical storm moves into the region with potential impacts by this weekend.

The slow-moving storm has already caused catastrophic flooding in Florida, where it made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, and is being blamed for at least four deaths.

The system is making its way across the southeastern United States, with record-setting rain in the forecast that’s expected to cause flash flooding.

Global meteorologist Ross Hull said the remnants of Debby should move into Atlantic Canada by later this week.

“By that time, the forecast has Debby transition to a post-tropical storm and it will have lost some of its tropical characteristics,” he said.

“However, there will be the potential for some heavy rain along with some gusty winds.”

We continue to closely monitor the evolution of tropical storm Debby today. It is expected to move very slowly over the southeastern United States over the next few days but could contribute to potentially heavy rainfall over parts of eastern Canada this weekend. 🌀 pic.twitter.com/1xw7JAmuxe — ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre (@ECCC_CHC) August 6, 2024

He added that there’s still a “lot of uncertainty” in the forecast because of the weak atmospheric steering conditions over the next few days.

“The system will pick up speed by the end of the week and the exact path will depend on how the remnants of Debby interact with a cold front moving across Ontario and Quebec,” Hull said.