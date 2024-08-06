SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s Camryn Rogers makes history with hammer throw gold

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 3:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Camryn Rogers prepares for Paris Olympics in hammer throw'
Camryn Rogers prepares for Paris Olympics in hammer throw
RELATED: Camryn Rogers prepares for Paris Olympics in hammer throw – Oct 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada may be able to add hammer throw to sports it can dominate in the Olympics after Camryn Rogers won gold while also becoming the country’s first-ever medalist in the women’s event.

Rogers was seen as a favourite going into the event and threw 76.97 metres, her farthest, on her fourth attempt. No one else surpassed that number, clinching the gold, with Nneka Annette Echikunwoke of the U.S. and China’s Jie Zhao joining her on the podium.

It wasn’t her only big throw at the Games either, throwing the second-farthest distance in the qualification round at 74.69 metres.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna woman excels in the track and field sport of Hammer Throw'
Kelowna woman excels in the track and field sport of Hammer Throw
Story continues below advertisement

It was the Richmond, B.C. native’s second Olympics, having become the first Canadian woman to advance to the final for the women’s hammer throw, finishing fifth in the event.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Rogers is the top-ranked hammer thrower in the world and entered the Games having won silver at the 2022 world championships and gold at last year’s worlds. She is the first and only Canadian woman to medal at worlds in the hammer throw.

It’s also the first gold medal a Canadian woman has also taken home in athletics at an Olympic Games since the “Matchless Six,” Canada’s first Olympic women’s team who competed and medalled in the 1928 Games.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Olympics 2024: Canada’s McIntosh, Katzberg reflect on golden accomplishments'
Olympics 2024: Canada’s McIntosh, Katzberg reflect on golden accomplishments

With Rogers’ win, Canada also took over the top spots at the podium in both the men’s and women’s hammer throw, just two days after fellow British Columbian Ethan Katzberg took home gold in the men’s event — the first Canadian to win an Olympic medal in the event since 1912.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices