Last month was the deadliest July in on B.C. roads in a decade

It’s shaping up to be a deadly summer on British Columbia’s roads, with July posting the highest number of fatal crashes in a decade.

At least 49 people lost their lives in traffic fatalities last month, according to the BC Coroners Service.

“The numbers are shocking to me and they’re also heartbreaking,” Cpl. Dave Noon with the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructive Service told Global News.

“Those people have left behind families that are now grieving and trying to address that void left in their lives.”

Since 2020, vehicle-involved deaths have been steadily increasing in the month of July.

In 2023, 45 people died on B.C. roads, while 38 were killed the year prior.

At least 180 people have been killed in traffic crashes so far this year.

Noon said that historically there have been more deadly crashes over the summer months for several reasons.

Those include the high number of travellers on the road during busy long weekends, more fatigue and a higher volume of impaired drivers.

There are also typically more motorcycles on the road during the summer, he said, noting that motorbike crashes are usually more dangerous.

Noon said the risk of a serious crash can never be completely eliminated, but urged people to take the precautions they can.

“There are no secrets to avoiding being involved in a fatal or serious injury crash,” he said.

“But by taking the steps of putting your phone down, putting your seatbelt on and driving consideration, you can reduce your chance of being involved in a fatal crash and reduce your chance of being injured in a crash.”

Ahead of the BC Day long weekend, ICBC warned that long holiday drives and hot temperatures can lead to fatigue, with fatigue-related crashes being nearly 60 per cent higher in the summer months.