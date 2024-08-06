Another baby cereal is being recalled in Canada over Cronobacter fears

Send this page to someone via email

A second baby cereal in as many weeks is being recalled across Canada over a rare bacterial illness.

Nestlé Canada said on Sunday that it was issuing a voluntary recall “out of an abundance of caution” for Gerber brand’s Oat Banana and Mango Baby Cereal due to possible Cronobacter contamination.

The affected cereal is being pulled from all in-store and online retailers nationally, the company said.

The recall includes Gerber’s baby cereal products sold in 227 gram packages with lot code 3334007809 and the expiry date May 30, 2025.

Nestlé said no illnesses or complaints have been reported so far related to the recall and other products have not been affected.

“Consumers who have purchased this product should stop using the product, contact Nestlé Consumer Services for reimbursement and then dispose of the product,” the company said.

Gerber’s Oat Banana and Mango Baby Cereal has been recalled due to possible Cronobacter contamination. Photo courtesy: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said that the recall was triggered by test results and a food safety investigation is being conducted which may lead to more recalls.

This is the second recall over two weeks affecting cereal for babies due to Cronobacter fears.

On July 20, the CFIA issued a nationwide recall for Baby Gourmet Organic’s Banana Raisin Oatmeal.

Cronobacter is a bacteria that is sometimes found in powdered infant formula, powdered milk and herbal teas, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Cronobacter infections in humans are rare, but they could cause serious illness and be fatal for infants, PHAC says.

Food contaminated with Cronobacter may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, CFIA said.

It can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection and blood poisoning, especially in newborns, the agency said.

Symptoms of Cronobacter infection in infants include fever, poor feeding, excessive crying, very low energy and seizures.

Antibiotics can help treat Cronobacter infections.