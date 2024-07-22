Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Baby cereal recalled in Canada due to rare bacterial illness concerns

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 10:51 am
2 min read
Baby Gourmet Organic cereal recall
Baby Gourmet Foods said that its Banana Raisin Oatmeal cereal was being removed from all in-store and online retailers nationally. Photo courtesy of Baby Gourmet Foods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A cereal for babies is being pulled off the shelves across Canada due to concerns over a rare bacterial illness that could potentially be fatal in infants.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a nationwide recall on Saturday for Baby Gourmet Organic’s Banana Raisin Oatmeal, an organic whole grain baby cereal, because of possible Cronobacter contamination.

CFIA said that the recall, which was triggered by test results, related to products with lot code 24122BROAC G2 and the expiry date Apr. 3, 2025.

A food safety investigation is ongoing and may lead to more products being recalled, the agency said.

Click to play video: 'Introducing food allergens to babies'
Introducing food allergens to babies

Calgary-based Baby Gourmet Foods said in a news release on Sunday that the banana raisin oatmeal cereal was being removed from all in-store and online retailers nationally.

Story continues below advertisement

It said that no incidents linked to the recalled oatmeal had been reported so far and no other products were affected.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The safety of infants and children is Baby Gourmet’s top priority,” said Jen Carlson, company co-founder, in the statement. “As a company founded for our own families, our dedication to quality is deeply personal.”

Baby Gourmet said consumers should dispose the recalled cereal immediately or return to the location where it was purchased from.

What are the risks of Cronobacter illness?

Trending Now

Cronobacter is a bacteria that is sometimes found in powdered infant formula, powdered milk and herbal teas, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Cronobacter infections in humans are rare, but they could cause serious illness and be fatal for infants, PHAC says.

Story continues below advertisement

Food contaminated with Cronobacter may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, CFIA said.

It can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection and blood poisoning, especially in newborns, the agency said.

Symptoms of Cronobacter infection in infants include fever, poor feeding, excessive crying, very low energy and seizures.

Antibiotics can help treat Cronobacter infections.

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices