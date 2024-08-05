Storm damage forces Edmonton Heritage Festival to close its gates Monday

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a marquee event on Edmonton’s annual festival calendar, but organizers of the Edmonton Heritage Festival say “extensive” damage caused by a “severe storm” the night before has forced them to turn visitors away on Monday.

“The storm inflicted major damage to our festival infrastructure, including critical structural elements, electrical, propane and water systems,” read a statement issued by Edmonton Heritage Festival Association executive director Rob Rohatyn.

“We are in the process of assessing the damage but as safety is our top priority it is clear from the extent of the damage that we cannot open today.”

This year’s edition of the event was being held in Edmonton’s Exhibition Lands area. The popular celebration of multiculturalism attracts tens of thousands of people who take in performances by dancers and musicians and try different kinds of food from all over the world.

“This is devastating news to us, our volunteers and the pavilions who have all come together to share culture and heritage with the community,” said Bruce Hogle, the president of the Edmonton Heritage Festival Association. “We appreciate your understanding and support during this challenging time.”

Edmonton’s Food Bank, which said it has recently seen an unprecedented increase in demand for its services, had a significant presence at this weekend’s festival in an attempt to secure large numbers of donations.

“For the safety of everyone they had to shut down the site, which means our food drive has shut down as well,” said Tamisan Bencz-Knight, a spokesperson for Edmonton’s Food Bank.

“It’s just sad and disheartening.”

Bencz-Knight noted Edmontonians can still make donations to the food bank at any major grocery store or by visiting the organization’s website.

Stormy weather forces early end for BVJ

Sunday night’s stormy weather in central Alberta also forced a popular country music festival in Camrose, Alta., to end its event early.

In a statement posted on X just after 10 p.m., organizers of the Big Valley Jamboree announced the cancellation of the remainder of the event “due to severe weather conditions.”

As a result, fans who had arrived to watch country superstar Keith Urban perform did not get to see him play. The event started on Aug. 1 and was due to wrap up Sunday night.