PARIS – Here are some notable quotes from the 2024 Paris Olympics on Aug. 4, 2024:

“I could not be more excited. It’s my second final. Now there is a lot of pressure, but that is a really awesome thing. I want to make some really far throws and enjoy my second Olympic final experience.”

– Canadian Camryn Rogers after qualifying for the women’s hammer throw final

___

“I feel great. I didn’t get the result I wanted, but he is one hell of a fighter. A great boxer … I’m super happy with the performance, I just didn’t get the outcome. That’s just the way it goes.

– Bronze medallist boxer Wyatt Sanford on his semifinal loss to France’s Sofiane Oumiha in the men’s 63.5kg category

___

“It was a tough run. I definitely felt like I had a lot left in the tank, but I wasn’t able to show it today. It’s part of the game. I’m grateful to be here, third Olympic Games. It’s a dream come true for me, to be honest. I never thought I’d be here. Just excited to be here, got to keep my head up and get ready for the 200m.”

– Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse after failing to qualify for 100-metre final

___

“I’ve said this over and over, it’s never about the outcome. It’s about the journey … When I take this jersey off, I hope I left it better than when I found it and that everyone back home knows every time I put it on, I did it with the utmost amount of pride and passion and can’t wait to see who is going to be wearing it next. I hope they can carry it forward and leave it better than I left it.”

– Canadian women’s basketball player Natalie Achonwa, who is retiring, following the team’s 79-70 loss to Nigeria

___

“Fencing isn’t that big of a sport normally, in American and Canadian tournaments we’re not used to it being this much of a spectacle, and I know it’s really popular in France, and all the French fans showed out, and just hearing the crowd while we’re fencing is a bit different, but it’s fun. Even at the World Cup that we have every year in France, there’s a lot of fans. But this is even bigger. We saw our family out there too. It’s a long trip out here to Paris, so we appreciate people coming.”

– Canadian fencer Bogdan Hamilton after Canada beat Egypt 45-38 in the men’s foil team placement 7-8 match

___

___

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.