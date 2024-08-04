Canadian athletes shine at half-way point of 2024 Summer Olympics

The 2024 Summer Olympics have reached its halfway point. An estimated 10,000 athletes are competing across 33 sports disciplines in this year’s Games in Paris. Canada has 337 athletes in this year’s games and has already won 16 medals (four gold, four silver and eight bronze).

Swimming Success:

Canada has won eight medals in the pool, highlighted by teen sensation Summer McIntosh. McIntosh has won three golds (200m Butterfly, 200m Individual Medley, 400m Medley) and one silver (400m Freestyle). She has also set multiple Olympic records in the process. McIntosh is the first Canadian athlete to win three gold medals at one Olympic Games (Summer or Winter)

For the first time since 2012, Canada’s men’s swimmers reached the Olympic podium. Josh Liendo and Ilya Kharun earned silver and bronze in the Men’s 100m Butterfly. While it was the first medal in men’s swimming in 12 years, it’s the first time two Canadians have stood on one podium since 1976.

Montreal-born Kharun also grabbed a bronze medal in the Men’s 200m Butterfly with a Canadian record time.

Other Headlines:

The Canadian Women’s Soccer team was eliminated after losing to Germany in penalty kicks during the quarterfinals. The team’s campaign was less than ideal after being involved in a drone spying scandal that saw multiple staff members undergo suspensions.

The Beach Volleyball duo of Dan Dearing and Sam Schachter had to pull out of their last pool play game due to injury. The forfeit ended their Olympic Games journey.

The Women’s 3×3 Basketball Team has booked a place in the semi-finals with a chance of the gold medal still alive.

2020 Olympic 100m Bronze Medalist Andre De Grasse placed fifth in his semi-final and will miss the Olympic final for the first time in his career.

Canada’s Balanced Attack:

Canadian athletes have won medals in nine different disciplines. Christa Deguchi won the gold medal in the Women’s 57kg Judo. Stephanie Méthot continues Canada’s excellence in Trampoline with a surprise bronze medal. Women’s Rugby 7s earned a silver medal for the first time since their bronze medal performance in 2016. The Women’s Eight rowing team came away from a regatta with a silver medal.

Kelowna Athletes

Taylor Ruck: Aquatics

Kelowna-born Taylor Ruck competed in multiple events for the Maple Leafs. She placed 13th in the Women’s 50 Freestyle in a time of 24.72. Taylor also swam on the Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay which placed fourth with a time of 3.32.99

Fynn McCarthy: Indoor Volleyball

Lake Country native Fynn McCarthy played in all three preliminary matches for the Canadian Indoor Volleyball Team. The Middle Blocker amassed 11 kills and four blocks against Serbia, France and Slovenia. The Canadians lost all three matches and missed a spot in the quarterfinals.

Sprinter Jerome Blake (4x100m Relay) and Distance Runner Malindi Elmore (Marathon) are set to compete later in the week.