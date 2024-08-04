Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Rogers qualifies for Olympic hammer throw final

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2024 5:47 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

PARIS – Camryn Rogers is set to go for gold in the Olympic women’s hammer throw final.

Rogers of Richmond, B.C., led Group A with a throw of 74.69 metres on Sunday at Stade de France to qualify for Tuesday night’s final.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Canada keeps medal hopes alive in beach volleyball'
Paris 2024: Canada keeps medal hopes alive in beach volleyball

The 25-year-old is the reigning world champion and top-ranked hammer thrower in the world. She also won silver at the 2022 world championships.

Story continues below advertisement

It is Rogers’s second Olympic appearance after a fifth-place finish in her debut at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She looks to become the first Canadian to earn an Olympic medal in women’s hammer throw.

Trending Now

Audrey Leduc of Gatineau, Que., ran a time of 22.88 seconds to finish third in Heat 4 and qualify for the women’s 200-metre semifinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices