Swimming advisory issued for park in Lake Country

A swimming advisory has been issued for a park in Lake Country.
According to the Central Okanagan regional district, water samples from Reiswig Regional Park have higher-than-acceptable levels of E.coli.
The park is adjacent to Beasley Park at the south end of Wood Lake.
The regional district says it issued the swimming advisory following recommendations from Interior Health, which regularly monitors water levels across the region.
“Residents are advised to follow posted notices at Reiswig Regional Park and not to swim or engage in water-related recreational activities until further notice,” reads a public service announcement on the District of Lake Country’s website.
Get weekly health news
“If water is ingested, swimmers may develop gastrointestinal illness, skin rashes and/or eye, ear and throat symptoms. The very young, the very old and people with weakened immunity are the most susceptible.”
According to Interior Health, swimming advisories are also in effect for Kin Beach along Tronson Road in Vernon and Rotary Beach in Oliver.
Those two advisories were also issued Friday.
The regional district says beach water quality can fluctuate due to factors including currents, runoff, and the outflow of creeks, changing environmental factors, waterfowl and animal waste.
It also says beach water quality is typically poorer in summer due to warmer water temperatures and the number of people swimming.
More information on beach water quality is available on Interior Health’s website.
Comments