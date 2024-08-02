Search for young child in Thames River turns to recovery effort in London, Ont.

London, Ont., police said an ongoing search has transitioned into a recovery effort as crews work to locate a missing child who was last seen entering the Thames River earlier this week.
Emergency crews were called to Adelaide Street North and Kipps Lane at 3 p.m. on Thursday for reports that a young child had gone into the river and failed to re-surface.
“The London Police Service, along with the London Fire Department, had their marine units in the water,” said Const. Matthew Dawson. “They also had officers and search and rescue units combing the riverbanks as well as in static positions across the river throughout the city.”
A Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) was also dispatched as crews continued to search the area for hours.
Dawson tells Global News that several large spotlights were later brought in as the search continued overnight.
“All emergency services deployed back into the river as well early Friday morning,” he said.
“We’re continuing to actively search for the child with assistance from Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU), a helicopter from the OPP Aviation Services along with London Search and Rescue (LSAR), Huron County Search and Rescue (HSAR) and the London Fire Department,” Dawson added.
On Friday afternoon, police confirmed to Global News that search efforts have transitioned into a recovery effort which will continue throughout the weekend, if necessary.
“The unfortunate part of the recovery effort is as time passes, so does the understanding that the child may still be alive,” Dawson said. “The search effort continues to be magnified, and we continue to have more officers and more search and rescue out on the riverbanks combing as efficiently as possible, but also as thoroughly as possible.”
He added that search efforts have also expanded throughout the city given the size of the Thames River.
“We’re ensuring that we are covering off all spots throughout the river as far as we can be to make sure we’re doing the best of our ability to locate his child.”
Police are not releasing the name and age of the missing child at this time.
Amid the ongoing search, a special weather statement was in effect for the region on Friday, as Environment Canada warned of torrential downpour in slow-moving thunderstorms.
Dawson stressed to Global News that police are asking the public to avoid the river at this time.
More information will be provided when available.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
