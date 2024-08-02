2 dead, 2 injured after quadruple shooting in Stratford, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Stratford Ont., say they’re investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two people injured Thursday night.

Stratford police say that around 10:45 p.m., they received multiple 9-1-1 calls about shots fired in the north end of the city.

Police say when they arrived, they found four people with gunshot wounds, and two of them died from their injuries.

Stratford Police Service Media Release – Aug 2/24 pic.twitter.com/SXJRyYyQYK — Stratford Police Service (@SPSmediaoffice) August 2, 2024

They say the other two victims were treated by paramedics on the scene before being taken to Victoria Hospital in London, Ont..

They say one has life-threatening injuries and the other has life-altering injuries.

Police say there is no further threat to the public and are asking anyone with information to come forward.