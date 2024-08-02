SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Olympic swimmer collapses after heat race, carried off on stretcher

By Stephen Wade and Janie Mccauley The Associated Press
Posted August 2, 2024 8:18 am
1 min read
Paris Olympics
Slovakia’s Tamara Potocka is taken on stretcher from the pool deck after collapsing following a heat of the women's 200-metre individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Friday in Nanterre, France. AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
Slovakia swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed poolside Friday morning after a qualifying heat of the women’s 200-metre individual medley at the Paris Olympics. She was given first aid and then carried off on a stretcher.

Potocka, 21, was seen wearing an oxygen mask as she was taken away for medical attention. Medical personnel at the pool said she was conscious.

Paris Olympics
Members of the medical team carry Slovakia’s Tamara Potocka during a women’s 200-metre individual medley heat at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, on Friday. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Potocka collapsed as she got out of the water and almost immediately was surrounded by a half-dozen medical attendants who put her on a stretcher after about a minute and carried her off the pool deck.

It was not clear if she received CPR.

Israeli swimmer Lea Polonsky, who swam two heats after Potocka, said swimmers know their sport has inherent risks.

“Of course that’s something in the back of your mind, but we do every day push ourselves to the limit,” she added. “You always know something like that can happen. It’s not something you think about during the race, but it’s always there.”

This is Potocka’s first Olympics. She resides in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava.

Potocka finished seventh in her heat in a time of 2 minutes, 14.20 seconds. Her time was not fast enough to advance her to the semifinals of the event, which eliminated her from the competition.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

