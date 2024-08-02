Peter Nygard to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions

Send this page to someone via email

Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced Friday after he was convicted on four counts of sexual assault last fall.

Nygard’s lawyer argued for a six-year sentence in a Toronto court last week, citing the 83-year-old’s advanced age and multiple health challenges, while prosecutors have asked for a sentence of 15 years.

Both defence and Crown have asked the court to give Nygard credit for each of the more than 1,000 days he has spent in custody so far, but prosecutors say that credit should be calculated on a one-to-one basis, rather than 1.5.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Nygard was found guilty last November of four sex assault charges, but was found not guilty of a fifth count as well as one of forcible confinement.

2:12 Crown attorneys are suggesting a 15 year prison sentence for convicted sex offender Peter Nygard

The allegations against him dated from the 1980s until the mid-2000s.

Story continues below advertisement

Nygard also faces charges in two other provinces and is awaiting extradition to the United States.