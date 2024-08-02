Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Peter Nygard to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2024 7:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peter Nygard’s lawyers are asking for a 6 year prison sentence for the former fashion mogul convicted of four counts of sexual assault'
Peter Nygard’s lawyers are asking for a 6 year prison sentence for the former fashion mogul convicted of four counts of sexual assault
WATCH - Peter Nygard’s lawyers are asking for a 6 year prison sentence for the former fashion mogul convicted of four counts of sexual assault – Jul 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced Friday after he was convicted on four counts of sexual assault last fall.

Nygard’s lawyer argued for a six-year sentence in a Toronto court last week, citing the 83-year-old’s advanced age and multiple health challenges, while prosecutors have asked for a sentence of 15 years.

Both defence and Crown have asked the court to give Nygard credit for each of the more than 1,000 days he has spent in custody so far, but prosecutors say that credit should be calculated on a one-to-one basis, rather than 1.5.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Nygard was found guilty last November of four sex assault charges, but was found not guilty of a fifth count as well as one of forcible confinement.

Click to play video: 'Crown attorneys are suggesting a 15 year prison sentence for convicted sex offender Peter Nygard'
Crown attorneys are suggesting a 15 year prison sentence for convicted sex offender Peter Nygard
Trending Now

The allegations against him dated from the 1980s until the mid-2000s.

Story continues below advertisement

Nygard also faces charges in two other provinces and is awaiting extradition to the United States.

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices