Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canadian Little League Championships impress visitors in Kingston

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted August 1, 2024 4:39 pm
2 min read
Canadian Little League Championships impress in Kingston. First home run at the renovated Cricket Field. Visitors praise organization, facilities, and explore local sites. View image in full screen
Canadian Little League Championships impress in Kingston. First home run at the renovated Cricket Field. Visitors praise organization, facilities, and explore local sites. Paul Soucy / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Canadian Little League Championships continue in Kingston, Ont., showcasing action both on and off the historic and newly-renovated Cricket Field in front of the Frontenac County Courthouse.

Teams from across Canada have settled into the city, with participants enjoying the warm hospitality and rich history of the area.

The tournament has already seen a historic moment, with the first home run on the new Cricket Field. “I didn’t know it was like a big deal because I thought there had been more home runs. I didn’t know I was the first one to hit on the field since the renovations,” said Ben Wegwitz.

“It’s a real nice facility that they put a lot of work into, and the volunteers have been fantastic. You can tell they care and have put a lot of thought into the little things,” said Mark Bradley, the tournament’s umpire-in-chief.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kingston’s baseball history continues to grow with Little League opening ceremonies'
Kingston’s baseball history continues to grow with Little League opening ceremonies

“First time here and everyone is super friendly. The tournament’s going great. Everyone’s so well-organized and everyone seems to be having a lot of fun,” expressed Sylvie Hernstedt, a parent from Team BC.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Participants have also enjoyed the local attractions, including food vendors, facilities, and trolley tours. Yadiel Morales Ja of Team Quebec appreciated the well-maintained field, while Johnny Plumley of the Kingston Colts enjoyed playing with other teams. “The tournament’s well organized, and we all get to know each other,” noted Chase Desjardins from Team Quebec.

“It’s just amazing being at the Queen’s University campus. We look forward to actually getting to explore it a little bit more,” said Pam Dhasi, another parent from Team BC. “It’s beautiful. We already have a map in our minds. The kids are excited to go to the prison and take a look at the penitentiary.”

Story continues below advertisement

With the tournament far from over, players and their families have ample opportunity to explore Kingston’s rich history and make lasting memories on and off the field.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices