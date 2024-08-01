Canadian Little League Championships impress visitors in Kingston

The Canadian Little League Championships continue in Kingston, Ont., showcasing action both on and off the historic and newly-renovated Cricket Field in front of the Frontenac County Courthouse.

Teams from across Canada have settled into the city, with participants enjoying the warm hospitality and rich history of the area.

The tournament has already seen a historic moment, with the first home run on the new Cricket Field. “I didn’t know it was like a big deal because I thought there had been more home runs. I didn’t know I was the first one to hit on the field since the renovations,” said Ben Wegwitz.

“It’s a real nice facility that they put a lot of work into, and the volunteers have been fantastic. You can tell they care and have put a lot of thought into the little things,” said Mark Bradley, the tournament’s umpire-in-chief.

“First time here and everyone is super friendly. The tournament’s going great. Everyone’s so well-organized and everyone seems to be having a lot of fun,” expressed Sylvie Hernstedt, a parent from Team BC.

Participants have also enjoyed the local attractions, including food vendors, facilities, and trolley tours. Yadiel Morales Ja of Team Quebec appreciated the well-maintained field, while Johnny Plumley of the Kingston Colts enjoyed playing with other teams. “The tournament’s well organized, and we all get to know each other,” noted Chase Desjardins from Team Quebec.

“It’s just amazing being at the Queen’s University campus. We look forward to actually getting to explore it a little bit more,” said Pam Dhasi, another parent from Team BC. “It’s beautiful. We already have a map in our minds. The kids are excited to go to the prison and take a look at the penitentiary.”

With the tournament far from over, players and their families have ample opportunity to explore Kingston’s rich history and make lasting memories on and off the field.