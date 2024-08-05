AirTags only go so far: A new partnership is filling Canada’s car theft gap

Send this page to someone via email

In Canada’s car theft crisis, drivers are increasingly relying on tracking devices like Apple AirTags to keep tabs on their vehicles — and if they’re stolen — try to hunt them down.

But law enforcement officials and port authorities warn the technology has its limitations.

An AirTag may show a stolen car’s general location but won’t pinpoint exactly where it’s hidden, which is particularly challenging if it winds up at a Canadian port.

4:11 Global News Exclusive: Dramatic takedown of a suspected car thief

“There are thousands of containers, so it’s very difficult to identify,” said David D’Amboise, the chief operations officer at the Port of Montreal, Canada’s main destinations for swiped cars.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Air Tag, it is not precise enough to give us a clear indication where the container is located.”

Port authorities are partnering up with Montreal-based business Tag Tracking to try to narrow down the search and stop these cars from making their way overseas.

3:12 Intercepted: How border officers are using data analytics to fight auto theft

“You can’t open 100 containers to find one container. It’s time consuming,” said Tag Tracking vice-president Freddy Marcantonio in an interview with Global News.

The company is installing receivers across the Port of Montreal to “locate, more precisely and more rapidly, a suspicious container.”

He said his tracking system is more precise than the competition and harder to exploit; five to seven devices are hidden inside a vehicle, so it’s unlikely that thieves will find them all.

Story continues below advertisement

2:27 Inside a stolen vehicle examination centre

“We only need one unit to track the vehicle and pinpoint in which container it is,” Marcantonio said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Tag Tracking has been in business for nearly 15 years and during that time says it has recovered more than $150 million worth of stolen cars.

Why car thieves are shifting their focus to Ontario

Since 2020, the number of vehicles from Quebec and Ontario shipped abroad has spiked “considerably” says Équité Association, a non-profit organization funded by the insurance industry to combat insurance crime. Many are destined for West Africa and the Middle East where they sell for twice the retail value.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal is major gateway for stolen vehicles because criminals take advantage of heavy traffic at the city’s port. More than 1.7 million containers were imported and exported there last year.

Quebec insurance companies have tried to cut down on theft, and part of their strategy has been requiring or incentivizing the use of Tag Tracking.

5:16 Car theft decelerating in Canada

Équité says tracking companies like Tag are making a difference by deterring would-be thieves. According to the organization, the recovery efforts have been so effective criminals have shifted their focus west.

“That’s what really opened up the doors for these criminals to move to Ontario, the [Greater Toronto Area], as the tracking services weren’t as prevalent,” said Bryan Gast, vice-president of Équité Investigate Services.

Story continues below advertisement

Organized crime rings have “migrated” to the GTA, where tracking systems have lagged behind, said Gast, who was an Ontario Provincial Police investigator for more than 20 years.

“They were stealing [vehicles] with relative ease, without detection and being able to get them back to the Port of Montreal,” he said.

Between mid-December and the end of March, police inspected around 400 shipping containers at the Port of Montreal and discovered almost 600 stolen vehicles. Most were from the Toronto area.

Last year, one car was stolen every 40 minutes in Canada’s biggest source city, according to Toronto’s police chief. It’s a figure that represents 12,000 vehicles with a combined worth of nearly $800 million.

2:02 Hate crimes, auto thefts on the rise: Toronto Police chief

In response to the surge, Marcantonio said Ontario insurance companies are changing tactics and replicating Quebec’s model.

Story continues below advertisement

“Insurance companies in Ontario looked over their shoulders [at] what their colleagues are doing here in Quebec and they basically copied the same risk management.”

How new law enforcement tools are being applied

While Canadian law enforcement recognizes the usefulness of tag devices, the Canada Border Services Agency wants to stop the movement of stolen cars earlier in the criminal food chain — that is, before the vehicles arrive at the port.

The CBSA has developed a new program called the “request to locate protocol,” which the agency rolled out last June.

“It’s all premised on intervening as soon as possible, whether it’s in a warehouse in the Toronto area, a rail yard in Winnipeg,” said Aaron McCrorie, CBSA vice-president of intelligence and enforcement.

The policy was unveiled at the National Auto Summit in Ottawa last February, where the industry warned Canada is a “source nation” for stolen vehicles because the risk of prosecution is low, and the financial reward is high.

Story continues below advertisement

McCrorie said the quicker authorities act, the more likely it is they’ll find the vehicle.

“The best intervention is one that takes place closest to home,” he said.

Équité said it’s also up to automakers to do more to protect consumers and their cars.

“It would be great for the vehicle to be harder to steal in the first place,” Gast said.

“We’re not there yet.