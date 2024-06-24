Takedown: The anatomy of catching a suspected car thief

Outside a retirement complex in east Toronto, where all but shift workers are asleep in the early hours, a dramatic police takedown is about to unfold.

In less than five hours, a police officer will be in hospital, a suspected car thief in handcuffs and a second suspect – a wanted fugitive.

This is the frontline in the war against auto theft in Canada — where a car is stolen roughly every five minutes.

To understand how police are fighting the scourge, Global News is riding along with the York Regional Police auto theft unit.

View image in full screen Det. Scott Cresswell leads the York Regional Police auto theft unit for a takedown. Trevor Owens / Global News

On this late April morning, Det. Scott Cresswell is leading a team of six officers, supported by two canine units. The operation is part of a larger investigation, called Project Boa, targeting a crime group that has been stealing cars overnight across the Greater Toronto Area and as far west as Kitchener.

Those stolen vehicles are loaded into shipping containers, sent to the Port of Montreal, and transported overseas. Each will fetch tens of thousands of dollars.

Cresswell says this morning’s target is a stolen grey Lexus RX SUV, what he calls a crime car — a vehicle a thief uses to commit more crimes and steal other vehicles. His team has been following this Lexus for 10 days, watching as suspected thieves use it to steal two to four cars a night.

It’s this vehicle, they hope, that will lead them to the criminals.

View image in full screen The Lexus RX SUV that Det. Cresswell says is being used as a crime car. Trevor Owens / Global News

According to Cresswell, at the end of an overnight crime spree, the thieves have been parking the Lexus outside a retirement home in Thorncliffe Park, tucked out of the way, in an area rarely patrolled by police.

Cresswell nods to the suspected thieves’ strategy as he drives past the lot: “A great spot.”

In anticipation of the suspected thieves returning in the Lexus, Cresswell’s team members strategically park their undercover vehicles in the parking lot, across and down the street. Once the suspects arrive, the police will apprehend them.

But the officers have to choose the right moment. Before they attempt an arrest, it’s important the suspected thieves are away from the vehicle, so they can’t easily flee or hit them with the SUV.

So much for planning, though.

When Det. Cresswell and his team arrive at 5 a.m., the Lexus is already there, parked in a row of vehicles outside the retirement home.

It doesn’t add up. “This crew especially, they don’t stop at 5 a.m.,” Cresswell says. “They’d steal right until seven or 7:30 a.m.”

His hunch is that the suspected thieves aren’t done yet.

The auto theft team watches from their seven undercover vehicles. The two canine units, ready for any possible pursuit, are parked at the very rear of the lot.

The surveillance team has to flip the script: they will wait for the suspected thieves to return and then they will follow them. They hunker down in their vehicles, eyes peering above the dash.

An hour later, two young men, hoodies up and wearing medical masks, walk toward the Lexus.

View image in full screen Two suspected car thieves walk back toward the Lexus in the retirement home complex. Trevor Owens / Global News

“Two on foot,” Det. Cresswell calls into the police radio as he slides down from view in his unmarked, Ford F150 police truck. “These are our guys coming to the skate,” he says, using police slang for a car.

“They might heat check this area,” he says, suggesting that the suspected thieves will scan the area for police. “Keep your head down.”

The two hooded men get into the Lexus and drive slowly past Cresswell’s truck.

“For the crew, it’s a surveillance play at this point,” the detective says. He hangs back in his pick-up, parked across from the retirement home, while other members of his team trail the Lexus in their vehicles.

What happens next comes in short radio bursts from the team that is following the crime car.

View image in full screen Det. Scott Cresswell listens for updates on his police radio as his team follows the suspected car thieves. Trevor Owens / Global News

They track the Lexus moving about three kilometres east, through a residential area of East York, near Pape and Gowan. The suspected thieves then stop at a covered parking lot.

“Both parties are out,” one team member radios in.

The two young men exit the Lexus and allegedly steal another vehicle: a Toyota Tacoma.

“The Tacoma door’s open. They’re on foot — working on the GPS,” the officer radios in.

“This is common. They’re going to see if they can disable the GPS,” Cresswell explains.

Soon, both vehicles are driving in tandem as the York Regional Police auto theft unit secretly pursues.