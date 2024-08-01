Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

10 people arrested, more than 100 charges laid in SIM swap scam: Toronto police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2024 1:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SIM swap scam nets $140k from Toronto couple'
SIM swap scam nets $140k from Toronto couple
WATCH: SIM swap scam nets $140k from Toronto couple – Mar 21, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say they have arrested 10 people and laid more than 100 charges in a wide-reaching SIM swap scam.

Investigators say more than 1,500 cellular accounts throughout Canada were compromised, resulting in more than $1 million in combined losses to victims, telecom companies and financial institutions.

Det. David Coffey from the Toronto police Financial Crimes Unit says the SIM swap scam targets a weakness in two-factor authentication to take over an unsuspecting victim’s cellphone account, either by impersonating the customer at a cellphone store or otherwise tricking a mobile carrier into switching the victim’s phone number to another SIM card.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Once criminals gain access to an account, they can receive emails and texts about password recovery or changes and use that to compromise the victim’s bank accounts or social media profiles.

Trending Now

Coffey says police seized more than 400 pieces of fake identification after search warrants were executed as part of the investigation dubbed “Project Disrupt,” which began in June 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say two additional suspects are on the run, and police are asking anyone with information that might lead to their arrests to come forward.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices